Problem 59
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √9/25
Problem 61
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. - ∛5/8
Problem 63
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers.
Problem 65
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛√4
Problem 67
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜∛2
Problem 68
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√∛9
Problem 72
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √192
Problem 74
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛250
Problem 76
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. - ∜243
Problem 78
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -9 ⁵√243
Problem 81
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)
Problem 82
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(25 (-3)⁴ (5)³ )
Problem 84
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 85
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜(x⁴ + y⁴)
Problem 86
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(27 + a³)
Problem 88
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 89
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 90
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁸√5⁴
Problem 91
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 93
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
Problem 94
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 95
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
Problem 97
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 99
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 101
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜32 + 3∜2
Problem 103
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
Problem 105
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 107
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 109
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 111
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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