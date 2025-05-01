Problem 12
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛216
Problem 13
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜81
Problem 14
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜256
Problem 15
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-125
Problem 16
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-343
Problem 17
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-81
Problem 18
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-256
Problem 19
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ⁵√32
Problem 22
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. - ∛-343
Problem 25
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -12x1/2
Problem 26
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -5z2/3
Problem 28
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. p5/4
Problem 30
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (5r + 3t)4/7
Problem 31
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁵√ k²
Problem 33
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 34
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 35
Find each root. √12²
Problem 36
Find each root. √(-12)²
Problem 37
Find each root. ∛x³
Problem 38
Find each root. ⁷√y⁷
Problem 40
Find each root.
Problem 41
Find each root.
Problem 42
Find each root.
Problem 44
Find each root. ∜(5 + 2m)⁴
Problem 47
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √7 • √28
Problem 49
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44
Problem 51
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√x² • ⁵√x³
Problem 53
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜ m² • ∜ m²
Problem 55
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √14 • √3pqr
Problem 57
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛ 7x • ∛ 2y
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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