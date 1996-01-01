Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce 1.00 * 102 kJ of heat. a. CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ

