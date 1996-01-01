The cylinder contains two liquids that do not mix with one another: water (density = 1.0 g/mL) and vegetable oil (density = 0.93 g/mL). Four different pieces of plastic are added to the cylinder. Which type of plastic is at the position indicated by the square object in the figure? (LO 1.10)
(a) Polyvinyl chloride (density = 1.26 g/mL)
(b) Polypropylene (density = 0.90 g/mL)
(c) High-density polyethylene (density = 0.96 g/mL)
(d) Polyethylene terephthalate (density = 1.38 g/mL)
