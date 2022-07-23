Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 109
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 109

An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?

Diagram showing two connected bulbs; one with gas at 1.76 atm and volume 0.500 L.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that two bulbs are connected as shown below. The left bulb initially contains 1.76 atmospheres of an ideal gas. The stop cock is opened and the ideal gas is allowed to expand at a constant temperature into the right bulb with a volume of 0.500 liters, calculate the volume of the left bulb if the final pressure of the ideal gas is 0.8 atmospheres. So we're going to use Boyle's law, which is pressure one Times vol one equals pressure too, times volume two. So our pressure one is going to equal 1. atmospheres. Our Volume one is going to equal x. Our pressure to Is going to equal 0.88 atmospheres. Our volume two is going to equal X plus 0.500 liters. So we are going to take one .76 Atmospheres times X Equals 0.88 atmospheres Times x plus 0.500 L. And that is going to equal 1.76 atmospheres times eggs Equals 0.88 atmospheres Times x plus 0. atmospheres Times Leaders. So zero 0. atmospheres times X Equals 0. atmospheres. Times Leaders. So x equals v one which equals 0. L. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.

999
views
Textbook Question

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)

518
views
Textbook Question
An 8.40-g sample of argon and an unknown mass of H2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the argon is 44.0 kPa, and that of the hydrogen is 57.33 kPa. What is the mass of the hydrogen?
607
views
Textbook Question

The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]

936
views
Textbook Question

The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?

619
views
Textbook Question
You have a sample of gas at 0 C. You wish to increase the rms speed by a factor of 3. To what temperature should the gas be heated?
828
views