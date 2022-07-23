Chapter 10, Problem 109
An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?
Video transcript
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?