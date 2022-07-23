Chapter 10, Problem 110a
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]
Video transcript
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (a) Which gas is most likely to depart from the assumption of the kinetic-molecular theory that says there are no attractive or repulsive forces between molecules?