Chapter 10, Problem 107c

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N 2 , 15.3% O 2 , 3.7% CO 2 , and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO 2 ? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C 6 H 12 O 6 . See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)

