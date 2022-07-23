Chapter 10, Problem 110b
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (a) Which gas is most likely to depart from the assumption of the kinetic-molecular theory that says there are no attractive or repulsive forces between molecules?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (d) Which one has the highest total molecular volume relative to the space occupied by the gas?