Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 110b
Chapter 10, Problem 110b

The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?

Graph showing the relationship between d/P and pressure P for a gas at 0 C.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that Sean below is a graph of density overpressure versus pressure at 10°C, which should be constant at all pressures for an ideal gas. Explain why density overpressure versus pressure is not a straight line. So real gasses have a finite volume, which means density will vary. They experience attractive inter molecular forces, which means the pressure exerted will vary, and that is why when it comes to a real gas density over pressure will vary with pressure. Thank you for watching. Bye.
