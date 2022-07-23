An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulbof unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect thisbulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volumeof 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened,the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperatureis held constant during this process and the final pressureis 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that wasoriginally filled with gas?