Ch.10 - Gases
Brown 14th Edition Ch.10 - Gases Problem 108
Chapter 10, Problem 108

An 8.40-g sample of argon and an unknown mass of H2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the argon is 44.0 kPa, and that of the hydrogen is 57.33 kPa. What is the mass of the hydrogen?

everyone to have a sample of neon and oxygen gas and it's mixed in a closed container. They have the mass and partial pressure. The oxygen gas Which is 7.56 g and 3.59 pascal. You asked to determine the mass of the Neon sample if it's partial pressure is 8. to pascal. The hair getting is the ideal gas law, which is P. V. It was N. R. T. We're looking at pressure and molds here. So we have P over in vehicles are T. V. 02 With the pressure of 0.2. What about Malls of 0. 2? You go to R. T bi bi bi. And this is constant for neon with the pressure of neon by the malls of neon and it's equal to R. T. Might be. And these are constant so we cancel them out. And now we can set these two equations equal to each other. We're gonna get the pressure of 0.2 gas provided by most of the gas. It was the pressure of neon gas. What about most of neon gas? We'll call that number of moles. It was a mass. Thought about Mueller mass. The number of moles of 0.2 People. grams. What about the molar mass of 0.2, which is to Some 15.999 grams. It goes 32 fans from all. Just give us 0.2363 malls of 02. The malls of neon gas. Because the pressure of neon gas times the number of moles of gas by the pressure of oil to gas, the number of most of neon gas. It was 8.92 pascal Time 0.23 63 walls. By by 3.59 pascal got a number of moles of N. E. It was 0.58 71 moles. So now we need to convert from walls of neon gas two g of neon gas. It was 0.58 71 most of neon And in one mode of neon, The Miller mass, which is 20.180 grams of neon. This gives us 11.8 g. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. (a) If the cylinder is full of air at 74 C and 99.3 kPa, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.) (b) How many grams of C8H18 could be combusted by this quantity of O2, assuming complete combustion with formation of CO2 and H2O?

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)

An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?

The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]

The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (b) Why is d>P not a constant as a function of pressure?

