Chapter 10, Problem 108

An 8.40-g sample of argon and an unknown mass of H2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the argon is 44.0 kPa, and that of the hydrogen is 57.33 kPa. What is the mass of the hydrogen?

