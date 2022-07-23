Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures Dalton's Law states that in a mixture of gases, the total pressure exerted is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. Each gas in the mixture behaves independently, contributing to the total pressure based on its mole fraction. This principle is essential for calculating the partial pressure of a specific gas when the total pressure and the composition of the gas mixture are known. Recommended video: Guided course 00:27 00:27 Dalton's Law and Partial Pressure

Mole Fraction The mole fraction of a component in a gas mixture is defined as the ratio of the number of moles of that component to the total number of moles of all components in the mixture. It is a dimensionless quantity that helps in determining the contribution of each gas to the total pressure. In this context, the mole fraction of water vapor can be calculated from its percentage in the mixture. Recommended video: Guided course 00:36 00:36 Mole Fraction Formula