Problem 28a
Write a chemical equation that illustrates the autoionization of water.
Problem 28b
Write the expression for the ion product constant for water, Kw.
Problem 30a
Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) 3H+4 = 0.0505 M
- Which of the following solutions is the most acidic? (a) 0.2 M Ba(OH)2, (b) 0.2 M H2SO3, (c) 1.0 M glucose 1C6H12O6).
Problem 31
- Which of the following solutions is the most basic? (a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
Problem 32
Problem 32
Deuterium oxide 1D2O, where D is deuterium, the hydrogen-2 isotope) has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 8.9 * 10-16 at 20 °C. Calculate 3D+4 and 3OD-4 for pure (neutral) D2O at this temperature.
Problem 33
By what factor does [H+] change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units? (b) 0.50 units?
- Consider two solutions, solution A and solution B. The concentration of 3H+4 in solution A is 250 times greater than that in solution B. What is the difference in the pH values of the two solutions?
Problem 34
Problem 39b
Addition of the indicator methyl orange to an unknown solution leads to a yellow color. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution also leads to a yellow color. (b) What is the range (in whole numbers) of possible pH values for the solution?
Problem 40b
Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (b) Which of the following can you establish about the solution: (i) A minimum pH, (ii) A maximum pH, or (iii) A specific range of pH values?
Problem 40c
Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (c) What other indicator or indicators would you want to use to determine the pH of the solution more precisely?
- Is each of the following statements true or false? (a) All strong acids contain one or more H atoms. (b) A strong acid is a strong electrolyte. (c) A 1.0-M solution of a strong acid will have pH = 1.0.
Problem 41
- Determine whether each of the following is true or false: (a) All strong bases are salts of the hydroxide ion. (b) The addition of a strong base to water produces a solution of pH > 7.0. (c) Because Mg(OH)2 is not very soluble, it cannot be a strong base.
Problem 42
- Calculate the pH of each of the following strong acid solutions: (a) 8.5 * 10^-3 M HBr, (b) 5.00 mL of 0.250 M HClO4 diluted to 50.0 mL, (c) a solution formed by mixing 10.0 mL of 0.100 M HBr with 20.0 mL of 0.200 M HCl.
Problem 43
Problem 43b
Calculate the pH of each of the following strong acid solutions: (b) 1.52 g of HNO3 in 575 mL of solution
Problem 44b
Calculate the pH of each of the following strong acid solutions: (b) 0.225 g of HClO3 in 2.00 L of solution
- Calculate [OH-] and pH for (a) 1.5 × 10^-3 M Sr(OH)_2 (b) 2.250 g of LiOH in 250.0 mL of solution (c) 1.00 mL of 0.175 M NaOH diluted to 2.00 L (d) a solution formed by adding 5.00 mL of 0.105 M KOH to 15.0 mL of 9.5 × 10^-2 M Ca(OH)_2.
Problem 45
- Calculate [OH-] and pH for each of the following strong base solutions: (a) 0.182 M KOH, (b) 3.165 g of KOH in 500.0 mL of solution, (c) a solution formed by mixing 20.0 mL of 0.015 M Ba(OH)2 with 40.0 mL of 8.2 x 10^-3 M NaOH.
Problem 46
Problem 46c
Calculate [OH-] and pH for each of the following strong base solutions: (c) 10.0 mL of 0.0105 M Ca(OH)2 diluted to 500.0 mL
Problem 48
Calculate the concentration of an aqueous solution of Ca1OH22 that has a pH of 10.05.
- Write the chemical equation and the Ka expression for the ionization of each of the following acids in aqueous solution. First, show the reaction with H+(aq) as a product and then with the hydronium ion: (a) HBrO2 (b) C2H5COOH.
Problem 49
Problem 50
Write the chemical equation and the Ka expression for the acid dissociation of each of the following acids in aqueous solution. First show the reaction with H+(a)q as a product and then with the hydronium ion: (a) C6H5COOH (b) HCO3-
- Lactic acid CH3CH(OH)COOH has one acidic hydrogen. A 0.10 M solution of lactic acid has a pH of 2.44. Calculate Ka.
Problem 51
Problem 53
A 0.100 M solution of chloroacetic acid 1ClCH2COOH2 is 11.0% ionized. Using this information, calculate 3ClCH2COO-4, 3H+4, 3ClCH2COOH4, and Ka for chloroacetic acid.
- A particular sample of vinegar has a pH of 2.90. If acetic acid is the only acid that vinegar contains (Ka = 1.8 * 10^-5), calculate the concentration of acetic acid in the vinegar.
Problem 55
Problem 56
If a solution of HF 1Ka = 6.8 * 10-42 has a pH of 3.65, calculate the concentration of hydrofluoric acid.
- The acid-dissociation constant for benzoic acid C6H5COOH is 6.3 * 10^-5. Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of H3O+, C6H5COO-, and C6H5COOH in the solution if the initial concentration of C6H5COOH is 0.050 M.
Problem 57
Problem 58
The acid-dissociation constant for chlorous acid 1HClO22 is 1.1 * 10-2. Calculate the concentrations of H3O+, ClO2-, and HClO2 at equilibrium if the initial concentration of HClO2 is 0.0125 M.
Problem 59a,b
Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (a) 0.095 M propionic acid (C2H5COOH) (b) 0.100 M hydrogen chromate ion (HCrO4-)
- Saccharin, a sugar substitute, is a weak acid with pKa = 2.32 at 25 °C. It ionizes in aqueous solution as follows: HNC7H4SO31(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + NC7H4SO3-(aq). What is the pH of a 0.10 M solution of this substance?
Problem 61
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
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