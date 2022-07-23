Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 32
Chapter 16, Problem 32

Which of the following solutions is the most basic? (a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us which is the most basic solution. We have potassium hydroxide, magnesium hydroxide and rubidium bromide. So let's classify each of these first potassium hydroxide is a strong base. Magnesium hydroxide is a strong base and rubidium bromide is assault. So we know that it's not see Now that we have it down to two strong bases. We have to calculate which solution has a greater hydroxide polarity to determine which one is the stronger base. So we have 0. moles per leader of potassium hydroxide Times one more of hydroxide over one mole of potassium hydroxide. And that's because there is one hydroxide in potassium hydroxide. So our moles are going to cancel out leaving us with moles per liter, which is malaria T. So that gives us 0.20 moles per liter of hydroxide. Next we're going to do the same for magnesium hydroxide. So we have 0.12 moles per leader of magnesium hydroxide. And we're going to multiply that by two moles of hydroxide because there are two hydroxide in every magnesium hydroxide And that's going to be over one mole of magnesium hydroxide. So our moles are going to cancel out leaving us with moles per liter. So that 0.24 moles per leader of hydroxide. So as we can see that Magnesium hydroxide is greater than potassium hydroxide. So our answer is going to be the 0. moller magnesium hydroxide. Thank you for watching. Bye
