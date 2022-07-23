Chapter 16, Problem 32
Which of the following solutions is the most basic? (a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) 3H+4 = 2.5 * 10-10 M
Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) a solution in which 3H+4 is 1000 times greater than 3OH-4.
By what factor does 3H+4 change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units?
The average pH of normal arterial blood is 7.40. At normal body temperature 137 °C2, Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. Calculate 3H+4, 3OH-4, and pOH for blood at this temperature.
Addition of the indicator methyl orange to an unknown solution leads to a yellow color. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution also leads to a yellow color. (b) What is the range (in whole numbers) of possible pH values for the solution?