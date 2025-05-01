Addition of the indicator methyl orange to an unknown solution leads to a yellow color. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution also leads to a yellow color. (b) What is the range (in whole numbers) of possible pH values for the solution?
Consider two solutions, solution A and solution B. The concentration of 3H+4 in solution A is 250 times greater than that in solution B. What is the difference in the pH values of the two solutions?
Key Concepts
pH Scale
Hydrogen Ion Concentration
Logarithmic Relationship of pH and [H+]
Deuterium oxide 1D2O, where D is deuterium, the hydrogen-2 isotope) has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 8.9 * 10-16 at 20 °C. Calculate 3D+4 and 3OD-4 for pure (neutral) D2O at this temperature.
Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (c) What other indicator or indicators would you want to use to determine the pH of the solution more precisely?
Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (b) Which of the following can you establish about the solution: (i) A minimum pH, (ii) A maximum pH, or (iii) A specific range of pH values?
By what factor does [H+] change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units? (b) 0.50 units?