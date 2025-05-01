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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 34
Chapter 16, Problem 34

Consider two solutions, solution A and solution B. The concentration of 3H+4 in solution A is 250 times greater than that in solution B. What is the difference in the pH values of the two solutions?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between hydrogen ion concentration and pH. The pH of a solution is calculated using the formula: \( \text{pH} = -\log[\text{H}^+] \), where \([\text{H}^+]\) is the concentration of hydrogen ions in moles per liter.
Step 2: Let \([\text{H}^+]_B\) be the concentration of hydrogen ions in solution B. Then, the concentration of hydrogen ions in solution A, \([\text{H}^+]_A\), is 250 times \([\text{H}^+]_B\). Therefore, \([\text{H}^+]_A = 250 \times [\text{H}^+]_B\).
Step 3: Calculate the pH of solution A using the formula: \( \text{pH}_A = -\log([\text{H}^+]_A) = -\log(250 \times [\text{H}^+]_B) \).
Step 4: Calculate the pH of solution B using the formula: \( \text{pH}_B = -\log([\text{H}^+]_B) \).
Step 5: Determine the difference in pH between the two solutions by subtracting the pH of solution B from the pH of solution A: \( \Delta \text{pH} = \text{pH}_A - \text{pH}_B \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and above 7 indicate basicity. The scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration.
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Hydrogen Ion Concentration

Hydrogen ion concentration ([H+]) is a measure of the amount of hydrogen ions present in a solution. It directly influences the pH value; higher concentrations of H+ result in lower pH values, indicating stronger acidity. In this question, the concentration of H+ in solution A is significantly greater than in solution B.

Logarithmic Relationship of pH and [H+]

The relationship between pH and hydrogen ion concentration is logarithmic, expressed by the formula pH = -log[H+]. This means that if the concentration of H+ in solution A is 250 times greater than in solution B, the difference in pH can be calculated using this logarithmic relationship, leading to a specific numerical difference in their pH values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Addition of the indicator methyl orange to an unknown solution leads to a yellow color. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution also leads to a yellow color. (b) What is the range (in whole numbers) of possible pH values for the solution?

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Which of the following solutions is the most basic?(a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
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Deuterium oxide 1D2O, where D is deuterium, the hydrogen-2 isotope) has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 8.9 * 10-16 at 20 °C. Calculate 3D+4 and 3OD-4 for pure (neutral) D2O at this temperature.

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Textbook Question

Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (c) What other indicator or indicators would you want to use to determine the pH of the solution more precisely?

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Textbook Question

Addition of phenolphthalein to an unknown colorless solution does not cause a color change. The addition of bromthymol blue to the same solution leads to a yellow color. (b) Which of the following can you establish about the solution: (i) A minimum pH, (ii) A maximum pH, or (iii) A specific range of pH values?

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By what factor does [H+] change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units? (b) 0.50 units?

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