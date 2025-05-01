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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 31
Chapter 16, Problem 31

Which of the following solutions is the most acidic? (a) 0.2 M Ba(OH)2, (b) 0.2 M H2SO3, (c) 1.0 M glucose 1C6H12O6).

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1
Identify the nature of each compound in the solutions: Ba(OH)2 is a strong base, H2SO3 is a weak acid, and glucose (C6H12O6) is a neutral compound.
Recall that strong bases increase pH and make solutions more basic, while acids contribute to a lower pH making solutions more acidic.
Understand that neutral compounds like glucose do not affect the pH of the solution significantly.
Compare the strength of the acidic and basic solutions: Since Ba(OH)2 is a strong base, its solution will have a high pH. H2SO3, being a weak acid, will not fully dissociate but will still contribute to lowering the pH of its solution.
Conclude that among the given options, the solution of H2SO3 will be the most acidic because it is the only acid among them and it contributes to lowering the pH.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and pH Scale

Acidity refers to the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution, which determines its pH level. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with lower values indicating higher acidity. A solution with a pH less than 7 is considered acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is basic. Understanding the pH scale is essential for comparing the acidity of different solutions.
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The pH Scale

Strong vs. Weak Acids

Acids can be classified as strong or weak based on their ability to dissociate in water. Strong acids, like sulfuric acid (H2SO4), completely dissociate into their ions, resulting in a higher concentration of H+ ions. In contrast, weak acids, such as sulfurous acid (H2SO3), only partially dissociate, leading to a lower concentration of H+ ions. This distinction is crucial for determining which solution is the most acidic.
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Weak Acid-Strong Base Titration Curve

Concentration and Dilution

The concentration of a solution refers to the amount of solute present in a given volume of solvent. In this question, the molarity (M) indicates the concentration of each solution. Understanding how concentration affects acidity is important, as a higher concentration of a strong acid will produce more H+ ions, making the solution more acidic compared to weaker acids or neutral substances like glucose.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions is the most basic?(a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
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Textbook Question

Deuterium oxide 1D2O, where D is deuterium, the hydrogen-2 isotope) has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 8.9 * 10-16 at 20 °C. Calculate 3D+4 and 3OD-4 for pure (neutral) D2O at this temperature.

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Textbook Question

Write the expression for the ion product constant for water, Kw.

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Textbook Question

Write a chemical equation that illustrates the autoionization of water.

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Textbook Question

Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) 3H+4 = 0.0505 M

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Textbook Question

By what factor does [H+] change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units? (b) 0.50 units?

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