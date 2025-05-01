Strong vs. Weak Acids

Acids can be classified as strong or weak based on their ability to dissociate in water. Strong acids, like sulfuric acid (H2SO4), completely dissociate into their ions, resulting in a higher concentration of H+ ions. In contrast, weak acids, such as sulfurous acid (H2SO3), only partially dissociate, leading to a lower concentration of H+ ions. This distinction is crucial for determining which solution is the most acidic.