Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions is the most basic?(a) 0.6 M NaCl, (b) 0.150 M CsOH, (c) 0.100 M Sr1OH22.
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Deuterium oxide 1D2O, where D is deuterium, the hydrogen-2 isotope) has an ion-product constant, Kw, of 8.9 * 10-16 at 20 °C. Calculate 3D+4 and 3OD-4 for pure (neutral) D2O at this temperature.
Write the expression for the ion product constant for water, Kw.
Write a chemical equation that illustrates the autoionization of water.
Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) 3H+4 = 0.0505 M
By what factor does [H+] change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units? (b) 0.50 units?