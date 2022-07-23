Textbook Question
(c) In a particular spontaneous process, the number of microstates available to the system decreases. What can you conclude about the sign of ΔSsurr?
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(c) In a particular spontaneous process, the number of microstates available to the system decreases. What can you conclude about the sign of ΔSsurr?
(b) As a system goes from state A to state B, its entropy decreases. What can you say about the number of microstates corresponding to each state?
(a) In a chemical reaction, two gases combine to form a solid. What do you expect for the sign of ΔS?