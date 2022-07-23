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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 31b
Chapter 19, Problem 31b

Would each of the following changes increase, decrease, or have no effect on the number of microstates available to a system: (b) decrease in volume

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Understand the concept of microstates: Microstates refer to the different ways in which the energy of a system can be distributed among its particles at a given energy level. The number of microstates (\(\text{W}\)) is related to the entropy (\(\text{S}\)) of the system, where higher microstates mean higher entropy.
Consider the effect of volume on microstates: When the volume of a system decreases, the particles are confined to a smaller space. This confinement limits the number of positions and orientations each particle can assume.
Relate volume decrease to particle movement: In a smaller volume, particles have less space to move around, which reduces the number of possible energy distributions among the particles.
Conclude the effect on microstates: Since the number of available positions and orientations for particles decreases with a decrease in volume, the number of microstates (\(\text{W}\)) available to the system also decreases.
Link to entropy: A decrease in the number of microstates leads to a decrease in the entropy (\(\text{S}\)) of the system, according to the formula \(\text{S}\) = k \(\text{ln}\) \(\text{W}\), where \(\text{k}\) is the Boltzmann constant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microstates

Microstates refer to the specific configurations or arrangements of particles in a system that correspond to a particular macroscopic state. The number of microstates is crucial in statistical mechanics, as it relates to the entropy of the system. A higher number of microstates indicates greater disorder and higher entropy, while fewer microstates suggest more order and lower entropy.
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Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the number of ways a system can be arranged while maintaining the same energy level. According to the second law of thermodynamics, the entropy of an isolated system tends to increase over time, reflecting a natural tendency towards greater disorder.
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Volume and Microstates

The volume of a system directly influences the number of available microstates. When the volume decreases, the space available for particles to occupy is reduced, which typically leads to a decrease in the number of possible arrangements of those particles. Consequently, this reduction in volume generally results in a decrease in entropy, as there are fewer microstates available for the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) In a particular spontaneous process, the number of microstates available to the system decreases. What can you conclude about the sign of ΔSsurr?

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Textbook Question

(b) As a system goes from state A to state B, its entropy decreases. What can you say about the number of microstates corresponding to each state?

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Textbook Question

(a) In a chemical reaction, two gases combine to form a solid. What do you expect for the sign of ΔS?

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