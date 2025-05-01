Second Law of Thermodynamics

The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that in any spontaneous process, the total entropy of an isolated system will always increase over time. This law implies that energy transformations are not 100% efficient, and some energy is always lost as heat, contributing to the overall increase in entropy. It also establishes the relationship between the entropy changes of the system and its surroundings, which is essential for evaluating the truth of statements regarding entropy changes.