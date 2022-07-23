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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 18c
Chapter 19, Problem 18c

A system goes from state 1 to state 2 and back to state 1. (c) Suppose the changes in state are reversible processes. Is the work done by the system upon going from state 1 to state 2 the same or different as compared to that upon going from state 2 back to state 1?

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insert step 1: Understand the concept of reversible processes. In a reversible process, the system is in equilibrium with its surroundings at every step, meaning the process can be reversed by an infinitesimal change in a variable.
insert step 2: Recall that in thermodynamics, work done by the system is path-dependent. This means that the work done depends on the path taken between two states, not just the initial and final states.
insert step 3: Consider the fact that if the process is truly reversible, the path taken from state 1 to state 2 is the same as the path taken from state 2 back to state 1, but in reverse.
insert step 4: Since the path is the same (just reversed), the magnitude of the work done by the system from state 1 to state 2 will be the same as the magnitude of the work done from state 2 back to state 1.
insert step 5: Conclude that for reversible processes, the work done by the system upon going from state 1 to state 2 is the same as the work done upon going from state 2 back to state 1, but with opposite signs, as the direction of the process is reversed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reversible Processes

Reversible processes are idealized thermodynamic processes that can be reversed without leaving any change in the system or surroundings. In such processes, the system is always in equilibrium, and the path taken from one state to another can be retraced exactly. This concept is crucial for understanding how work and energy transfer occur in thermodynamic cycles.
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Work in Thermodynamics

In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. The work done by a system during a process depends on the path taken between the initial and final states. For reversible processes, the work done from state 1 to state 2 is equal in magnitude but opposite in sign to the work done from state 2 back to state 1, highlighting the conservation of energy.
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First Law of Thermodynamics

First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. This principle implies that the total energy change in a closed system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system. Understanding this law is essential for analyzing energy transfers during reversible processes and determining the relationship between work and internal energy changes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (b) Is this process isothermal?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) ΔS is a state function. (b) If a system undergoes a reversible change, the entropy of the universe increases. (c) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the change in entropy of the system is exactly matched by an equal and opposite change in the entropy of the surroundings. (d) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the entropy change of the system must be zero.

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Textbook Question
Consider a system consisting of an ice cube. (a) Under what conditions can the ice cube melt reversibly?
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Textbook Question

The normal freezing point of n-octane (C8H18) is -57 °C. (b) In what temperature range is the freezing of n-octane a spontaneous process?

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Textbook Question

The normal boiling point of Br2(l) is 58.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of vaporization is ΔHvap = 29.6 kJ/mol. (a) When Br2(l) boils at its normal boiling point, does its entropy increase or decrease?

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Textbook Question

Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (a) Does the temperature change depend on whether the process is reversible or irreversible?

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