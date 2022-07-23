Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (b) Is this process isothermal?
A system goes from state 1 to state 2 and back to state 1. (c) Suppose the changes in state are reversible processes. Is the work done by the system upon going from state 1 to state 2 the same or different as compared to that upon going from state 2 back to state 1?
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Key Concepts
Reversible Processes
Work in Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) ΔS is a state function. (b) If a system undergoes a reversible change, the entropy of the universe increases. (c) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the change in entropy of the system is exactly matched by an equal and opposite change in the entropy of the surroundings. (d) If a system undergoes a reversible process, the entropy change of the system must be zero.
The normal freezing point of n-octane (C8H18) is -57 °C. (b) In what temperature range is the freezing of n-octane a spontaneous process?
The normal boiling point of Br2(l) is 58.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of vaporization is ΔHvap = 29.6 kJ/mol. (a) When Br2(l) boils at its normal boiling point, does its entropy increase or decrease?
Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature changes from 300 K to 200 K. (a) Does the temperature change depend on whether the process is reversible or irreversible?