Entropy Change Calculation

The entropy change (ΔS) for an ideal gas can be calculated using the formula ΔS = nR ln(P2/P1), where n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and P2 and P1 are the final and initial pressures, respectively. While the temperature remains constant in this scenario, it is essential to know the temperature to use the ideal gas law and to understand the context of the entropy change, as it influences the absolute values of entropy.