Textbook Question
(a) What is the difference between a state and a microstate of a system?
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(a) What is the difference between a state and a microstate of a system?
For the isothermal expansion of a gas into a vacuum, ΔE = 0, q = 0, and w = 0. (b) Explain why no work is done by the system during this process.
(c) During a certain reversible process, the surroundings undergo an entropy change, ΔSsurr = -78 J/K. What is the entropy change of the system for this process?
(a) Does the entropy of the surroundings increase for spontaneous processes?