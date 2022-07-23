Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 34

Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions, in order of increasing size: (a) Pb, Pb2+, Pb4+

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius

The atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. Atomic size generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
Ionic Radius

The ionic radius refers to the size of an ion in a crystal lattice. Cations (positively charged ions) are smaller than their neutral atoms because the loss of electrons reduces electron-electron repulsion and allows the remaining electrons to be pulled closer to the nucleus. Conversely, anions (negatively charged ions) are larger than their neutral atoms due to increased electron-electron repulsion from the added electrons.
Charge and Size Relationship

The charge of an ion significantly affects its size. For a given element, as the positive charge increases (e.g., from Pb to Pb2+ to Pb4+), the ionic radius decreases due to the increased effective nuclear charge acting on the remaining electrons. This results in a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons, pulling them closer and reducing the overall size of the ion.
