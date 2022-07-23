Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius The atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. Atomic size generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.

Ionic Radius The ionic radius refers to the size of an ion in a crystal lattice. Cations (positively charged ions) are smaller than their neutral atoms because the loss of electrons reduces electron-electron repulsion and allows the remaining electrons to be pulled closer to the nucleus. Conversely, anions (negatively charged ions) are larger than their neutral atoms due to increased electron-electron repulsion from the added electrons.