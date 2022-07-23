Textbook Question
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (d) For isoelectronic ions, how are effective nuclear charge and ionic radius related?
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.
Provide a brief explanation for each of the following: (a) Cl- is larger than Ar. (b) P3- is larger than S2-. (c) K+ is larger than Na+. (d) F- is larger than F.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.