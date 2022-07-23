Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 36b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 36b

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.

Table showing ionic radii of elements in pm for cations and anions in groups 1A, 2A, 3A, 6A, and 7A.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. So in this video we want to find the difference between the predicted and experimentally measured ion ion distances. So in the problem we're given the theoretical or the experimental values. And we're gonna use this table right here to go ahead and calculate for the theoretical values. So I'm gonna go ahead and scroll down to give us a little bit more space. So first one we're gonna do is lithium iodide. That's L. I. H. Or L. Ii. So let's see. lithium is going to be 0.9. And then we're gonna add that with our iodine. That's 2.6. Putting that into my calculator. I get a value of 2.96. Now for a difference in between our theoretical and experimental values take the ups of the value of a difference. So 2.96 -2.94 gives us a difference of 0.02 ppm. Again that's for our lithium iodide. Now moving on we'll do sodium bromide. That's going to be an A. B. R. Again. With the exact same process. We used the table given with its values. So 1.16 from the sodium And then 1.82 we add those two numbers up we get 2.98. Now finding the difference again is the absolute value between the difference of our experimental and theoretical value. So we have 2.98 -2.90. Giving us a difference of 0.08 ppm. So that's going to be our difference for our sodium bromide. Then we can go on and do potassium chloride which is K C. L. So we have 1.52 plus 1.67. Giving us a sum of 3.19. So again this part right here that's going to be calculating for our theoretical value. Now, taking the difference, we have 3.19 minus 3.20. Giving us a difference of 0.1 P p. M. Alright, the last small kill we'll go ahead and do is going to be rubidium fluoride. That's going to be our B. F. So we have values 1.66 plus 1.19. Giving us a sum of 2.85. And of course to gain the difference, then we have 2. And 2.88. Once we put that into calculator we get the value of 0. ppm. That's going to be the difference for rubidium fluoride. So we found our four differences here using the given experimental values and our tables. Thank you all so much for watching
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.

664
views
Textbook Question
Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions, in order of increasing size: (a) Pb, Pb2+, Pb4+
1053
views
Textbook Question

Provide a brief explanation for each of the following.

K+ is larger than Na+.

954
views
Textbook Question

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (c) What estimates of the cation– anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?

1349
views
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a chlorine atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
1250
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
1181
views