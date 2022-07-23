Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Radius Ionic radius refers to the size of an ion in a crystal lattice. Cations, like K<sup>+</sup> and Na<sup>+</sup>, are formed when atoms lose electrons, resulting in a decrease in size due to reduced electron-electron repulsion and increased effective nuclear charge. The ionic radius can vary based on the ion's charge and the number of electron shells. Recommended video: Guided course 02:47 02:47 Ionic Radius

Periodic Trends Periodic trends are patterns observed in the properties of elements across the periodic table. As you move down a group, the ionic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells, which outweighs the increase in nuclear charge. This explains why K<sup>+</sup>, located below Na<sup>+</sup> in Group 1, is larger. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trends