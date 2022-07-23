Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 36c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 36c

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (c) What estimates of the cation– anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that the caddy on an ion distance in potassium bromide is experimentally determined to be 330 m were told that the atomic radius and ionic radius is are given below and we need to determine which is the more accurate estimation of the ionic carry on an ion distances. Either the atomic radius or the ionic radius. So what we're going to do is use the information given to us for atomic radius for each autumn and ionic radius for each atom. And what we would say is that For potassium we have the atomic radius of 203 PK m. And we're going to add this to the atomic radius of bro. Mean giving us 120 km since we know that in potassium bromide, these atoms are bonded to another. When we add these two atomic radius values up, we get a value or a total of 323 PICO meters. Looking at our ionic radius values for an ion of potassium, we have a potassium Catalan with the ionic radius of 152 PK meters. And because this ion is bonded with bromine in the compound potassium bromide, we're going to add this to the ionic radius of the bromide, an ion which has the radius of 182 PK meters And this is going to give us a total of 334 PICO meters. So we can say that because 334 is close to 330 PK meters, which is the experimentally determined caddy on an ion distance for potassium bromide, we would say that therefore, ionic radius is the most accurate estimation of the ionic caddy on an ion distances. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions, in order of increasing size: (a) Pb, Pb2+, Pb4+
1053
views
Textbook Question

Provide a brief explanation for each of the following.

K+ is larger than Na+.

954
views
Textbook Question

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.

887
views
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a chlorine atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
1250
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
1181
views
Textbook Question

Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?

720
views