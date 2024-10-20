Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Chapter 19, Problem 17c
A system goes from state 1 to state 2 and back to state 1 following a reversible path in both directions. Which of the following statements about this process is or are true?
c. The value of w on going from state 1 to state 2 is equal in magnitude and opposite in sign to the value of w on going from state 2 back to state 1.
