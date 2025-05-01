Thermodynamic Data Tables

Thermodynamic data tables, such as those found in Appendix C, provide standard enthalpy (ΔH°) and standard entropy (S°) values for various substances. These values are essential for calculating ΔG° using the equation ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where T is the temperature in Kelvin, allowing for the determination of the spontaneity of the reaction.