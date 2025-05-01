Textbook Question
Consider the decomposition of barium carbonate: BaCO3(s) ⇌ BaO(s) + CO2(g) Using data from Appendix C, calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 at (a) 298 K.
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Consider the decomposition of barium carbonate: BaCO3(s) ⇌ BaO(s) + CO2(g) Using data from Appendix C, calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 at (a) 298 K.
Consider the reaction 2 NO2(g) → N2O4(g). (a) Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° at 298 K. (b) Calculate ΔG at 298 K if the partial pressures of NO2 and N2O4 are 0.40 atm and 1.60 atm, respectively.
Consider the reaction 3 CH4(g) → C3H8(g) + 2 H2(g). (b) Calculate ΔG at 298 K if the reaction mixture consists of 40.0 atm of CH4, 0.0100 atm of C3H8(g), and 0.0180 atm of H2.