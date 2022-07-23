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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 13
Chapter 19, Problem 13

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) A reaction that is spontaneous in one direction will be nonspontaneous in the reverse direction under the same reaction conditions. (b) All spontaneous processes are fast. (c) Most spontaneous processes are reversible. (d) An isothermal process is one in which the system loses no heat. (e) The maximum amount of work can be accomplished by an irreversible process rather than a reversible one.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of spontaneity in chemical reactions. A spontaneous reaction is one that occurs naturally under given conditions. If a reaction is spontaneous in one direction, it will be nonspontaneous in the reverse direction under the same conditions.
Step 2: Consider the speed of spontaneous processes. Spontaneity does not imply speed. A spontaneous process can be fast or slow, depending on the reaction kinetics.
Step 3: Examine the reversibility of spontaneous processes. Most spontaneous processes are irreversible because they tend to move towards equilibrium, increasing the entropy of the universe.
Step 4: Define an isothermal process. An isothermal process occurs at a constant temperature, but it does not necessarily mean that no heat is exchanged. Heat can be transferred to maintain the temperature.
Step 5: Compare work done in reversible and irreversible processes. The maximum amount of work is done in a reversible process, as it is carried out infinitely slowly, allowing the system to remain in equilibrium with its surroundings.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spontaneity of Reactions

A spontaneous reaction is one that occurs without external intervention, typically characterized by a decrease in free energy. If a reaction is spontaneous in one direction, it implies that the reverse reaction is nonspontaneous under the same conditions, as the system tends to move towards equilibrium.

Reversibility of Processes

A reversible process is one that can proceed in both directions without a net change in the system and its surroundings. While many spontaneous processes are irreversible due to factors like entropy increase, some can be reversible, particularly in ideal conditions. However, most spontaneous processes are not reversible in practice.
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Reversible Changes in Matter

Isothermal Processes

An isothermal process occurs at a constant temperature, meaning that the system exchanges heat with its surroundings to maintain thermal equilibrium. This does not imply that the system loses no heat; rather, it can absorb or release heat while keeping the temperature constant, which is crucial in thermodynamic calculations.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (b) In what temperature range is it a spontaneous process?

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Textbook Question

(d) Does the amount of work that a system can do on its surroundings depend on the path of the process?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (d) lightning

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Textbook Question

Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (e) formation of CH4 and O2 molecules from CO2 and H2O at room temperature and 1 atm of pressure?

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Textbook Question

Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (a) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following processes are spontaneous?

a. the melting of ice cubes at −10 °C and 1 atm pressure

b. separating a mixture of N2 and O2 into two separate samples, one that is pure N2 and one that is pure O2

c. alignment of iron filings in a magnetic field

d. the reaction of hydrogen gas with oxygen gas to form water vapor at room temperature

e. the dissolution of HCl(g) in water to form concentrated hydrochloric acid

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