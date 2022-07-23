Chapter 3, Problem 53c

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (c) Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer in certain foods, contains 35.51% C, 4.77% H, 37.85% O, 8.29% N, and 13.60% Na, and has a molar mass of 169 g/mol.

