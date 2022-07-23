Chapter 5, Problem 103
The air bags that provide protection in automobiles in the event of an accident expand because of a rapid chemical reaction. From the viewpoint of the chemical reactants as the system, what do you expect for the signs of q and w in this process?
At the end of 2020, global population was about 7.8 billion. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.
Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?
Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings. When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion of the gas? (b) Why or why not?
A system consists of a sample of gas contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. It undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing under two different situations: In Case 1, the cylinder and piston are perfect thermal insulators that do not allow heat to be transferred. In Case 2, the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal, and during the state change, the cylinder gets warmer to the touch. Let 𝑞1,𝑤1, and Δ𝐸1 be the values of q, w, and Δ𝐸 for Case 1, and let 𝑞2,𝑤2, and Δ𝐸2 be the values for Case 2. b. What is the sign of 𝑤1?
A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?