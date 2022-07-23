Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 86a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 1, Problem 86a

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (a) 35.0445 g

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the digits in the measurement, including zeros.
Determine which zeros are significant. Remember that any zeros between non-zero digits are significant.
Count all the significant digits. In this case, all digits including zeros between the non-zero digits are significant.
Verify that trailing zeros after a decimal point are also significant.
Sum up the total number of significant figures in the measurement.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures Example

Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. Non-zero digits are always significant, zeros between significant digits are significant, and leading zeros are not. Trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant, while those in a whole number without a decimal point are not.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:40
Significant Figures Rules

Precision vs. Accuracy

Precision refers to the consistency of repeated measurements, while accuracy indicates how close a measurement is to the true value. In the context of significant figures, a higher number of significant figures typically reflects greater precision in the measurement, which is essential for scientific calculations and reporting.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:49
Significant Figures Precision
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Open Question
A 20 fluid oz. soda contains 238 Calories. (a) How many kilojoules does the soda contain? (b) For how many hours could the amount of energy in the soda light a 75-watt light bulb? (1 watt = 1 J/s)
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements uses exact numbers? (a) 1 ft = 12 in. (b) 1 cal = 4.184 J (c) The height of Mt. Everest is 29,035 ft. (d) The world record for the 1-mile run, set by Morocco's Hicham el Guerrouj in July 1999, is 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds
530
views
Textbook Question
What is the difference in mass between a nickel that weighs 4.8 g and a nickel that weighs 4.8673 g?
989
views
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (b) 59.0001 cm

383
views
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 0.030 03 kg

389
views
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 0.004 50 m

374
views