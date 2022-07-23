Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures Example

Rules for Counting Significant Figures There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. Non-zero digits are always significant, zeros between significant digits are significant, and leading zeros are not. Trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant, while those in a whole number without a decimal point are not. Recommended video: Guided course 04:40 04:40 Significant Figures Rules