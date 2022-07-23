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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 87d
Chapter 1, Problem 87d

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 510 J

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Identify the rules for determining significant figures: non-zero digits are always significant, any zeros between significant digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a number without a decimal point are not significant.
Examine the given measurement: 510 J.
Determine if there is a decimal point in the number. In this case, there is no decimal point.
Apply the rule for trailing zeros: since there is no decimal point, the trailing zero in 510 is not considered significant.
Count the significant figures: the digits '5' and '1' are significant, resulting in two significant figures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros only when there is a decimal point. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts.
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Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. For example, leading zeros are not counted, while captive zeros (zeros between non-zero digits) are significant. Trailing zeros are significant only if the number contains a decimal point, which is essential for interpreting the precision of the measurement.
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Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility of a measurement, which is often indicated by the number of significant figures. A higher number of significant figures suggests greater precision, while fewer figures indicate less certainty in the measurement. This concept is vital for understanding the reliability of data in scientific experiments.
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