The reaction of MnO 4 – with oxalic acid (H 2 C 2 O 4 ) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO 2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (b) Use the data in Appendix D to calculate E° for the reaction. (c) Show that the reaction goes to completion by calculating the values of ∆G° and K at 25 °C.