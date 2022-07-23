The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (b) Use the data in Appendix D to calculate E° for the reaction. (c) Show that the reaction goes to completion by calculating the values of ∆G° and K at 25 °C. (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions.
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Chapter 19, Problem 3
Balance the redox reaction in basic solution. What is the coefficient on the hydroxide ion, and on which side of the equation does it appear? (a) 2 OH- in reactants (b) 4 OH- in products (c) 4 OH- in reactants (d) 3 OH- in reactants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the oxidation and reduction half-reactions from the given unbalanced equation.
Balance all elements in each half-reaction except for oxygen and hydrogen.
Balance the oxygen atoms by adding water molecules (H2O) to the side that needs oxygen.
Balance the hydrogen atoms by adding hydroxide ions (OH-) to the side that needs hydrogen in the basic solution.
Combine the half-reactions, ensuring that the number of electrons gained in the reduction half equals the number of electrons lost in the oxidation half, and then balance the overall charge by adjusting the coefficients, including those of the hydroxide ions.
Verified Solution
Video duration:9m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Redox Reactions
Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between two species, resulting in oxidation (loss of electrons) and reduction (gain of electrons). Understanding how to identify the oxidizing and reducing agents is crucial for balancing these reactions. In basic solutions, the presence of hydroxide ions (OH-) plays a significant role in balancing the charges and atoms involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Identifying Redox Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions in Basic Solution
When balancing redox reactions in basic solutions, one must first balance the half-reactions in acidic conditions and then convert them to basic conditions by adding hydroxide ions. This process often involves adding OH- ions to both sides of the equation to neutralize any H+ ions present, ensuring that the final balanced equation reflects the basic environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Balancing Basic Redox Reactions
Coefficients in Chemical Equations
Coefficients in chemical equations indicate the relative amounts of reactants and products involved in a reaction. When balancing a redox reaction, determining the correct coefficients for each species, including hydroxide ions, is essential for maintaining the law of conservation of mass. The placement of these coefficients on the reactant or product side affects the overall balance of the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Which of the following unbalanced half-reactions is correctly labeled as an oxidation or reduction? (a) NO3- (aq) → NO(g); reduction (b) Zn(s) → Zn2+(aq); reduction (c) ClO3-(aq) → Cl2(g); oxidation (d) Br-(aq) → Br2(l); reduction
541
views
Textbook Question
What is the coefficient on Sn2+ when the following reaction is balanced in acidic solution?
(a) 2 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 7
339
views
Textbook Question
What is the line notation for the galvanic cell? (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
578
views
Textbook Question
Consider the following table of standard reduction potentials:. Which substance(s) can be reduced by C-? (a) D and B (b) A- (c) D3+ and B2+ (d) A
366
views
Open Question
Calculate E° for each of the following reactions, and determine which are spontaneous under standard-state conditions. (b)