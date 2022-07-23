Textbook Question
Which has more kinetic energy, a 1400-kg car moving at115 km/h or a 12,000-kg truck moving at 38 km/h?
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The reaction of A with B to give D proceeds in two steps: (1) A + B → C ΔH° = -20 kJ (2) C + B → D ΔH° = +50 kJ (3) A + 2B → D ΔH° = ? (b) What is the value of ΔH° for the overall reaction A + 2 B → D ΔH° = ?
The following reaction is exothermic:
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction (red spheres represent A atoms and ivory spheres represent B atoms)
The following reaction of A3 molecules is spontaneous. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.