Problem 54a
A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (a) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?
Problem 54b
A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (b) The diameter of the piston is 17.0 cm. How far does the piston move?
Problem 55a
At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?
Problem 55b
At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?
- When a sample of a hydrocarbon fuel is ignited and burned in oxygen, the internal energy decreases by 7.20 kJ. If 5670 J of heat were transferred to the surroundings, what is the sign and magnitude of work? If the reaction took place in an environ- ment with a pressure of 1 atm, what was the volume change?
Problem 56
- What is the difference between the internal energy change ∆E and the enthalpy change ∆H? Which of the two is mea- sured at constant pressure and which at constant volume?
Problem 58
- Under what circumstances are ΔE and ΔH essentially equal?
Problem 59
- The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9.51) is ∆H = -0.31 kJ. What is the value of ∆E?
Problem 62
- What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for a reaction at a constant pressure of 1.00 atm fi the internal energy chagne (ΔE) is 44.0 kJ and the volume increase is 14.0 L? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
Problem 64
- A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
Problem 65
- Sodium metal is sometimes used as a cooling agent in heat-exchange units because of its releatively high molar heat capacity fo 28.2 J/(mol·°C). What is the specific heat and molar heat capacity of sodium in J/g·°C?
Problem 78
- Titanium metal is used as a structural material in many high-tech applications, such as in jet engines. what is the specific heat of titanium in J/(g·°C) if it takes 89.7 J to raise the temeprature of a 33.0 g block of 5.20 °C? What is the molar heat capacity of titanium J/(mol·°C)?
Problem 79
- Assuming that Coca-Cola has the saem specific heat as water [4.18 J/(g C)], calculate the amount of heat in kilojoules transferred when one can (about 350 g) is cooled from 25 C to 3 C.
Problem 80
- Calculate the amount of heat required to raise the tempera- ture of 250.0 g (approximately 1 cup) of hot chocolate from 25.0 °C to 80.0 °C. Assume hot chocolate has the same spe-cific heat as water 34.18 J>1g °C24.
Problem 81
- Instant cold packs used to treat athletic injuries contain solid NH4NO3 and a pouch of water. When the pack is squeezed, the pouch breaks and the solid dissolves, lowering the tem-perature because of the endothermic reaction NH4NO31s2 ¡ NH4NO31aq2 ∆H = +25.7 kJ What is the final temperature in a squeezed cold pack that contains 50.0 g of NH4NO3 dissolved in 125 mL of water? Assume a specific heat of 4.18 J/(g C) for the solution, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, and no heat transfer between the cold pack and the environment.
Problem 82
- Instant hot packs contain a solid and a pouch of water. When the pack is squeezed, the pouch breaks and the solid dis- solves, increasing the temperature because of the exothermic reaciton. The following reaction is used to make a hot pack: H2O LiCl1s2 ¡ Li 1aq2 + Cl 1aq2 ∆H = -36.9 kJ. What is the final temperature in a squeezed hot pack that contains 25.0 g of LiCl dissolved# in 125 mL of water? Assume a specific heat of 4.18 J>1g °C2 for the solution, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, and no heat transfer between the hot pack and the environment.
Problem 83
- When 0.187 g of benzene, C6H6, is burned in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises by 3.45 °C. If the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 2.46 kJ>°C, calculate the combustion energy 1∆E2 for benzene in units of kJ/g and kJ/mol.
Problem 86
- When 1.50 g of magnesium metal is allowed to react with 200 mL of 6.00 M aqueous HCl, the temperature rises from 25.0 °C to 42.9 °C. Calculate ΔH in kilojoules for the reaction, assumign that the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 776 J/°C, that the specific heat of the final soltuion is the same as that of water [4.18 J(g·°C)] and that the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL
Problem 88
- A 110.0 g piece of molybdenum metal is heated to 100.0 °C and placed in a calorimeter that contains 150.0 g of water at 24.6 °C. The system reaches equilibirum at a final temeprature of 28.0 °C. Calcualte the specific heat of molybdenum metal in J/g·°C. The specific heat of water is 4.18 J/g·°C
Problem 89
- The following steps occur in the reaction of ethyl alcohol (CH3CH2OH) wiht oxygen to yield acetic acid (CH3CO2H). Show that equations 1 and 2 sum to give the net equation and calculate ΔH° for the net equation. (1) CH3CH2OH(l) + 1/2 O2(g) → CH3CHO (g) + H2O(l) ΔH° = -174.2 kJ (2) CH3CHO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → CH3CO2H(l) ΔH° = -318.4 kJ (Net) CH3CH2OH(l) + O2(g) → CH3CO2H(l) + H2O(l) ΔH° = ?
Problem 93
- The industrial degreasing solvent methylene chloride, CH2Cl2, is prepared from methane by reaction with chlorine: CH4(g) + 2 Cl2(g) → CH2Cl2(g) + 2 HCl(g) Use the following data to calcualte ΔH° in kilojoules for the reaction: CH4(g) + Cl2(g) → CH3Cl(g) + HCl(g) ΔH° = -98.3 kJ CH3Cl(g) + Cl2(g) → CH2Cl2(g) + HCl(g) ΔH° = -104 kJ
Problem 94
- Hess's law can be used to calculate reaction enthalpies for hypothetical processes that can't be carried out in the labo- ratory. Set up a Hess's law cycle that will let you calculate ∆H° for the conversion of methane to ethylene: 2 CH4(g) → C2H4(g) + 2 H2(g) You can use the following information: 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ∆H° = -3120.8 kJ CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ∆H° = -890.3 kJ C2H4(g) + H2(g) → C2H6(g) ∆H° = -136.3 kJ H2O(l) ∆H°f = -285.8 kJ/mol
Problem 95
- Set up a Hess's law cycle, and use the following information to calculate ΔH°f for aqueous nitiric acid, HNO3(aq). You will need to use fractional coefficients for some equations. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g) ΔH° = -137.3 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH° = -116.2 kJ 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1165.2 kJ NH3(g) ΔH°f = -46.1 kJ/mol H2O(l) ΔH°f = -285.8 kJ/mol
Problem 97
- How is the standard state of an element defined? Why do elements always have ∆H°f = 0?
Problem 99
- What phase of matter is associated with the standard states of the following elements and compounds? (a) Cl2 (b) Hg (c) CO2 (d) Ga
Problem 100
- What is the phase of the standard states of the following ele- ments and compounds? (a) NH3 (b) Fe (c) N2 (d) Br2
Problem 101
Problem 102b
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (b) Sucrose (table sugar, C12H22O11)
Problem 103a
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (a) Ethanol (C2H6O)
Problem 103b
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (b) Sodium sulfate
Problem 103c
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (c) Dichloromethane (a liquid, CH2Cl2)
Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
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