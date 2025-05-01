Problem 83

Instant hot packs contain a solid and a pouch of water. When the pack is squeezed, the pouch breaks and the solid dis- solves, increasing the temperature because of the exothermic reaciton. The following reaction is used to make a hot pack: H2O LiCl1s2 ¡ Li 1aq2 + Cl 1aq2 ∆H = -36.9 kJ. What is the final temperature in a squeezed hot pack that contains 25.0 g of LiCl dissolved# in 125 mL of water? Assume a specific heat of 4.18 J>1g °C2 for the solution, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, and no heat transfer between the hot pack and the environment.