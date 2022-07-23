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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 36a
Chapter 9, Problem 36a

Redraw the following diagram to represent the situation (a) when work has been gained by the system and

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Identify the initial state of the system and the surroundings.
Determine the process that leads to work being gained by the system.
Consider the direction of energy flow: work is done on the system by the surroundings.
Redraw the diagram to show the system with an increase in energy, indicating work gained.
Label the diagram to clearly show the system, surroundings, and the direction of work flow.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work in Thermodynamics

In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transfer that occurs when a force is applied over a distance. When work is done on a system, it results in an increase in the system's energy, which can manifest as an increase in temperature or pressure. Understanding how work interacts with energy is crucial for analyzing changes in a system's state.
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System and Surroundings

A thermodynamic system is the part of the universe being studied, while the surroundings are everything outside the system that can exchange energy with it. The distinction between the system and surroundings is essential for understanding how energy transfers, such as work and heat, affect the system's properties and behavior.

Energy Conservation

The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of thermodynamics, when work is done on a system, the energy gained by the system must come from the surroundings, illustrating the interconnectedness of energy transfers and the importance of accounting for all forms of energy in a process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Imagine a reaction that results in a change in both volume and temperature:

(b) Has there been an enthalpy change? If so, what is the sign of ∆H? Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?

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Textbook Question

Redraw the following diagram to represent the situation (b) when work has been lost by the system.

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Textbook Question

Imagine a reaction that results in a change in both volume and temperature: (a) Has any work been done? If so, is its sign positive or negative?

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Textbook Question
A piece of dry ice (solid CO2) is placed inside a balloon, and the balloon is tied shut. Over time, the carbon dioxide sub- limes, causing the balloon to increase in volume. Give the sign of the enthalpy change and the sign of work for the sublima-tion of CO2.
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Textbook Question

The reaction of A with B to give D proceeds in two steps: (1) A + B → C ΔH° = -20 kJ (2) C + B → D ΔH° = +50 kJ (3) A + 2B → D ΔH° = ? (a) Which Hess's law diagram represents the reaction steps and the overall reaction? Diagram 1 Diagram 2

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Textbook Question
A reaction is carried out in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston. The starting volume is V = 5.00 L, and the appa- ratus is held at constant temperature and pressure. Assum- ing that ∆H = -35.0 kJ and ∆E = -34.8 kJ, redraw the piston to show its position after reaction. Does V increase,decrease, or remain the same?

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