Textbook Question
Imagine a reaction that results in a change in both volume and temperature:
(b) Has there been an enthalpy change? If so, what is the sign of ∆H? Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
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Imagine a reaction that results in a change in both volume and temperature:
(b) Has there been an enthalpy change? If so, what is the sign of ∆H? Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Redraw the following diagram to represent the situation (b) when work has been lost by the system.
Imagine a reaction that results in a change in both volume and temperature: (a) Has any work been done? If so, is its sign positive or negative?
The reaction of A with B to give D proceeds in two steps: (1) A + B → C ΔH° = -20 kJ (2) C + B → D ΔH° = +50 kJ (3) A + 2B → D ΔH° = ? (a) Which Hess's law diagram represents the reaction steps and the overall reaction? Diagram 1 Diagram 2