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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 45
Chapter 9, Problem 45

What is internal energy?

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Internal energy is a concept in thermodynamics that refers to the total energy contained within a system.
It includes all forms of energy present in the system, such as kinetic energy of particles, potential energy due to intermolecular forces, and chemical energy stored in bonds.
Internal energy is a state function, meaning it depends only on the current state of the system, not on how the system reached that state.
The change in internal energy (ΔU) of a system can be calculated using the first law of thermodynamics: ΔU = Q - W, where Q is the heat added to the system and W is the work done by the system.
Understanding internal energy is crucial for analyzing energy changes in chemical reactions and physical processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Internal Energy

Internal energy is the total energy contained within a system, encompassing both kinetic and potential energy at the molecular level. It reflects the energy associated with the random motion of particles and the interactions between them. Changes in internal energy can occur due to heat transfer or work done on or by the system.
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First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. This principle implies that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system. It establishes a fundamental relationship between heat, work, and internal energy.
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State Functions

State functions are properties that depend only on the current state of a system, not on the path taken to reach that state. Internal energy is a state function, meaning its value is determined solely by the system's current conditions, such as temperature and pressure, rather than how the system arrived at those conditions. This characteristic is crucial for understanding thermodynamic processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which has more kinetic energy, a 1400-kg car moving at115 km/h or a 12,000-kg truck moving at 38 km/h?
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Textbook Question
Calculate the work done in joules by a chemical reaction if the volume increases from 3.2 L to 3.4 L against a constant external pressure of 3.6 atm. What is the sign of the energy change?
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Textbook Question

The following reaction is exothermic: (c) Is the reaction likely to be spontaneous at lower temperatures only, at higher temperatures only, or at all temperatures?

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Textbook Question

The following reaction is exothermic:

(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction (red spheres represent A atoms and ivory spheres represent B atoms)

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Textbook Question
Which of the following are state functions, and which are not? (a) The temperature of an ice cube(b) The volume of an aerosol can(c) The amount of time required for Paula Radcliffe to runher world-record marathon: 2:15:25
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Textbook Question

The following reaction of A3 molecules is spontaneous. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.

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