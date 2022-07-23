What is internal energy?

Textbook Question
Which has more kinetic energy, a 1400-kg car moving at115 km/h or a 12,000-kg truck moving at 38 km/h?
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The following reaction is exothermic: (c) Is the reaction likely to be spontaneous at lower temperatures only, at higher temperatures only, or at all temperatures?
The following reaction is exothermic:
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction (red spheres represent A atoms and ivory spheres represent B atoms)
The following reaction of A3 molecules is spontaneous. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.