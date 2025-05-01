Enthalpy Change (∆H°)

Enthalpy change (∆H°) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It quantifies the energy absorbed or released during a chemical reaction or physical process. In the context of phase changes, such as evaporation, the enthalpy change reflects the energy required to overcome intermolecular forces, which is crucial for understanding whether a process is endothermic or exothermic.