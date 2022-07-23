Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy Formula Kinetic energy (KE) is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v², where m is mass and v is velocity. This formula shows that kinetic energy is directly proportional to both the mass of the object and the square of its velocity, meaning that even small changes in speed can significantly affect kinetic energy.

Units of Measurement In this question, it is essential to ensure that all measurements are in compatible units. The car's speed is given in kilometers per hour (km/h), while the mass is in kilograms (kg). To calculate kinetic energy accurately, the speed should be converted to meters per second (m/s), as the standard unit of velocity in physics is m/s, ensuring consistency in calculations.