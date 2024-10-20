Problem 53a
Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 14 7N
Problem 53d
Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. d. 208 82Pb
Problem 54
Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 40 19K b. 226 88Ra c. 99 43Tc d. 33 15P
Problem 57a
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. a. Ni2+
Problem 58b
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. b. Se2-
Problem 58c
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+
Problem 58d
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+
Problem 60a
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Mg
Problem 60c
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. F
Problem 62
Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Cl ______ ______ 17 Te ______ 54 ______ Br Br - ______ ______ ______ Sr2 + ______ 38
Problem 64
Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. gold b. fluorine c. sodium d. tin e. argon
Problem 65d
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. d. manganese
Problem 66
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs
Problem 68
Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At
Problem 70
Which pair of elements do you expect to be most similar? Why? a. nitrogen and oxygen b. titanium and gallium c. lithium and sodium d. germanium and arsenic e. argon and bromine
Problem 73
The atomic mass of fluorine is 18.998 amu, and its mass spectrum shows a large peak at this mass. The atomic mass of chlorine is 35.45 amu, yet the mass spectrum of chlorine does not show a peak at this mass. Explain the difference.
Problem 75
An element has two naturally occurring isotopes. Isotope 1 has a mass of 120.9038 amu and a relative abundance of 57.4%, and isotope 2 has a mass of 122.9042 amu. Find the atomic mass of this element and identify it.
Problem 76
An element has four naturally occurring isotopes with the masses and natural abundances given here. Find the atomic mass of the element and identify it. Isotope Mass (amu) Abundance (%) 1 135.90714 0.19 2 137.90599 0.25 3 139.90543 88.43 4 141.90924 11.13
Problem 77b
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (Br-79 and Br-81) and has an atomic mass of 79.904 amu. The mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, and its natural abundance is 49.31%. Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Br-79.
Problem 78
Silicon has three naturally occurring isotopes (Si-28, Si-29, and Si-30). The mass and natural abundance of Si-28 are 27.9769 amu and 92.2%, respectively. The mass and natural abundance of Si-29 are 28.9765 amu and 4.67%, respectively. Find the mass and natural abundance of Si-30.
Problem 79
Use the mass spectrum of europium to determine the atomic mass of europium.
Problem 80
Use the mass spectrum of rubidium to determine the atomic mass of rubidium.
Problem 81
How many sulfur atoms are there in 5.52 mol of sulfur?
Problem 82
How many moles of aluminum do 3.7 * 1024 aluminum atoms represent?
Problem 83a
What is the amount, in moles, of each elemental sample? a. 11.8 g Ar
Problem 84a
What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? a. 2.3 * 10 - 3 mol Sb
Problem 84c
What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? c. 43.9 mol Xe
Problem 85
How many silver atoms are there in 3.78 g of silver?
Problem 86
What is the mass of 4.91 * 1021 platinum atoms?
Problem 87
Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 5.18 g P
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
