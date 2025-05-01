Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. F
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 63
Write the name of each element and classify it as a metal, non-metal, or metalloid. a. K b. Ba c. I d. O e. Sb
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element symbol 'K' as Potassium and classify it as a metal.
Identify the element symbol 'Ba' as Barium and classify it as a metal.
Identify the element symbol 'I' as Iodine and classify it as a non-metal.
Identify the element symbol 'O' as Oxygen and classify it as a non-metal.
Identify the element symbol 'Sb' as Antimony and classify it as a metalloid.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table Classification
Elements are classified into metals, non-metals, and metalloids based on their properties and positions in the periodic table. Metals, typically found on the left side, are good conductors of heat and electricity, while non-metals, located on the right, are poor conductors. Metalloids, which have properties of both metals and non-metals, are found along the zig-zag line that separates these two categories.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Periodic Table Classifications
Properties of Metals
Metals are characterized by their malleability, ductility, and high electrical and thermal conductivity. They tend to lose electrons during chemical reactions, forming positive ions. Common examples include potassium (K) and barium (Ba), which are both highly reactive and exhibit metallic luster.
Recommended video:
Properties of Non-Metals
Non-metals are generally poor conductors of heat and electricity and are not malleable or ductile. They can gain or share electrons in chemical reactions, forming negative ions or covalent bonds. Elements like iodine (I) and oxygen (O) are typical non-metals, exhibiting diverse physical and chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1872
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese
617
views
Textbook Question
Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. gold b. fluorine c. sodium d. tin e. argon
1067
views
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Ca Ca2+ ______ ______ ______ Be2+ 2 ______ Se ______ ______ 34 In ______ ______ 49
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks to complete the table.
Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion
Cl ______ ______ 17
Te ______ 54 ______
Br Br– ______ ______
______ Sr2+ ______ 38
1178
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs
492
views