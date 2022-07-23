Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 59
A laboratory procedure calls for making 400.0 mL of a 1.1 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) is needed?
