Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 58c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 58c

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? c. 1.2⨉10-2 mol ethanol

Verified Solution
Video duration:
51s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this question were given 0.55 Molar solution And this contains 1.7 g of salt. I never asked what massive salt would be present in the same volume of a 3.2 Mueller solution. We have 1.7 g of salt And this is $0.55. So now we need to put 3.2 molar on the top to cancel out with Mueller's on the bottom. And now we're left with grams of salt. And this will give us 9.89 grams of salt. So 9.89 g of salt would be present in the same volume of 3.2 Molar solution. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution

496
views
Textbook Question

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol

1490
views
Textbook Question

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol

496
views
Textbook Question

A laboratory procedure calls for making 400.0 mL of a 1.1 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) is needed?

2038
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A chemist wants to make 5.5 L of a 0.300 M CaCl2 solution. What mass of CaCl2 (in g) should the chemist use?

2579
views
Textbook Question

If 123 mL of a 1.1 M glucose solution is diluted to 500.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?

1848
views