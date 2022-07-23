Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 62

If 3.5 L of a 4.8 M SrCl2 solution is diluted to 45 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?

Hi everyone. So here we ask catholic, the new morality, it's 2.1 liters. A 1.5 molar zinc sulfate solution is diluted to 25 liters. Since we're diluting a solution, we need to use that dilution equation and it's going to be M1. I'm 31. It was an M. two. Thanks for the tip M. One. That 1.5 smaller review one. What is 2.1 leaders for M two. This is what we're looking for for V two leaders. If you plug in the values, we're gonna get 1.5 smaller Times 2. leaders. That's going to be able to M2, I'm 25 leaders. So if we divide both sides by 25 L we're gonna get em too. And it's going to be 0.1 - six Mueller. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
