Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 58b
Chapter 4, Problem 58b

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol

insert step 1> Identify the relationship between molarity, moles, and volume. The formula to use is: \( M = \frac{n}{V} \), where \( M \) is the molarity, \( n \) is the number of moles, and \( V \) is the volume in liters.
insert step 2> Rearrange the formula to solve for volume \( V \): \( V = \frac{n}{M} \).
insert step 3> Substitute the given values into the equation. Here, \( n = 1.22 \text{ mol} \) and \( M = 0.200 \text{ M} \).
insert step 4> Calculate the volume \( V \) using the rearranged formula.
insert step 5> Convert the volume from liters to milliliters if needed, using the conversion factor: 1 L = 1000 mL.

Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). Understanding molarity is essential for calculating the volume of a solution needed to achieve a specific number of moles of solute, as it directly relates the amount of substance to the volume of the solution.
Volume Calculation

To find the volume of a solution required to contain a certain number of moles of solute, the formula used is Volume (L) = Moles of solute / Molarity. This relationship allows one to rearrange the equation to solve for volume when the number of moles and the molarity are known, which is crucial for practical applications in chemistry.
Ethanol as a Solute

Ethanol (C2H5OH) is a common organic solvent and solute in various chemical solutions. When calculating the volume of an ethanol solution, it is important to recognize its properties, such as its molar mass (46.07 g/mol) and its behavior in solution, which can affect the overall calculations and applications in laboratory settings.
