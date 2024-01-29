Chapter 4, Problem 121

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

