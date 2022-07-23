Chapter 4, Problem 119b

Treatment of gold metal with BrF 3 and KF produces Br 2 and KAuF 4 , a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.

