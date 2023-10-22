Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 55a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 9, Problem 55a

Determine if a bond between each pair of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic. a. Br and Br

Verified Solution

Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Chemical Bonds

Chemical bonds can be classified into three main types: ionic, covalent, and polar covalent. Ionic bonds occur when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in charged ions. Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, while polar covalent bonds occur when the sharing is unequal, leading to partial charges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:45
Chemical Bonds

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. The difference in electronegativity between two atoms determines the type of bond formed: a small difference indicates a covalent bond, a moderate difference indicates a polar covalent bond, and a large difference suggests an ionic bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Electronegativity Trends

Homodiatomic Molecules

Homodiatomic molecules consist of two identical atoms, such as Br2. In these cases, the electronegativity difference is zero, leading to a pure covalent bond since the electrons are shared equally between the two atoms, resulting in no partial charges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. c. HCOOH (both O bonded to C)

Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH3SH (C and S central)

812
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. CH2O b. C2Cl4 c. CH3NH2 d. CFCl3 (C central)

936
views
Open Question
Determine whether the bond between each of the following pairs of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic: a. C and N b. N and S c. K and F d. N and N.
Textbook Question

Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the CO bond.

612
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

1129
views
1
rank