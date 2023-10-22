Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Chemical Bonds Chemical bonds can be classified into three main types: ionic, covalent, and polar covalent. Ionic bonds occur when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in charged ions. Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, while polar covalent bonds occur when the sharing is unequal, leading to partial charges. Recommended video: Guided course 00:45 00:45 Chemical Bonds

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. The difference in electronegativity between two atoms determines the type of bond formed: a small difference indicates a covalent bond, a moderate difference indicates a polar covalent bond, and a large difference suggests an ionic bond. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Electronegativity Trends