Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model Problem 58a
Chapter 9, Problem 58a

Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

2m
Hello everyone today. We are being asked to draw a lewis dot structure for the iodine chloride molecule. We are also being asked to indicate the direction of the di pole using the arrow notation. So the first draw the lewis dot structure, we must first take into account how many electrons we have of each and so we have an iodine and we have a chlorine. We have one of each. They're both in the seventh group of the periodic table. And so therefore they both have seven valence electrons. So that gives us seven valence electrons from each of these atoms. And then we'll be at them up. That gives us a total of 14 valence electrons to use since we only have two of these atoms, we can simply join them with one bond right here. And so since they're in the group 7th group of the periodic table, they can only actually form one bond with another atom. So as far as bond lines are, this is the only one that we will draw. And so each bond line has two electrons. So we have used Two electrons and we have 12 remaining to use. And so we must take into account the octet rule which basically describes that every atom must have eight electrons around it or can accommodate. So every atom should have eight electrons around it. And so to do that, we can simply draw 123456789, 10, 11, 12 electrons to use our remaining ones. And to finish our lewis dot structure. Now we must draw the arrow notation for the direction of the dipole, the direction of the di pole goes in the direction of the most electro negative atom. And if you recall from the periodic table, electro negativity increases as you go upwards on the periodic table and to the right of the periodic table. With that in mind, chlorine here is going to be the most electro negative atom. And so we're going to draw the arrow pointing towards chlorine, and we also have to add this little line at the end of the arrow. And so this is both the lewis dot structure and the direction of the diet hole. I hope this helped until next time.
