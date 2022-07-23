Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 57

Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the CO bond.

Graph showing percent ionic character vs. electronegativity difference for various compounds, including HBr.

Hello everyone. So in this video we're going to determine the approximate present ionic character for this bond here. So let's first start off by calculating the value of the delta electro negativity for the bond. For my electoral negativity values. You can either find it in your textbook or be provided by your professor. So for the silicon elements we have the value of 1.8. As for our oxygen, we can have It will have a value of 3.5. So calculate for my delta electro negativity, that's going to be 3.5 -1.8. Putting that into my calculator, I get the value of 1.7. So let's first start off by using this figure here and drawing a diagonal line like this. Then we can go ahead and draw a vertical line that intersects with the X axis at a value of 1.7. So maybe around here, let's go ahead and actually move this a little bit. Maybe over here instead. Okay then begin draw a horizontal line from the intersection of the two lines. So you can see that the two lines intersect right over here. Let's go ahead and draw that horizontal line. So approximately at this area. This could be maybe about 48 since this year is the% 48%. So the horizontal line that cuts the y access at a point which is very close to 50%. Can be approximately just say at 48%. So my final answer then would be ionic. And this is going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching.
