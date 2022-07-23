Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 58b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 58b

Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

Scatter plot showing percent ionic character vs. electronegativity difference for various compounds.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this video. We're trying to determine the approximate percent ionic character of this bond right here. So first we can go ahead and start off by calculating the delta electro negativity for this bond. So these values can either be found in your textbook or provided to you by your professor. So starting off with the browning That has a value of 2.8 And the chlorine will have a value of 3.0. So the delta E. And then Will be equal to 3. -2.8. Putting that into my calculator, I get the value of 0.2. So then over on this graph right here we can go ahead and first start off by drawing a diagonal line figure like. So Then we will draw a vertical line that intersects with the X-axis at a value of 0.2. So maybe over here like this again, we're just kind of approximating it. So it doesn't be entirely accurate. And then finally we go ahead and draw a horizontal line that intersects on the two lines. So we take a closer look at the intersection is right about here, you can go ahead and draw a horizontal line then like this, We see that the horizontal line cuts through y access at a point which is about a quarter away from to 25%. So if you do the math then 25% divided by R. Times 1/4 will give us 6%. So we can say that the estimated% 6%. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine if a bond between each pair of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic. a. Br and Br

1925
views
Textbook Question

Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the CO bond.

612
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

1129
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. b. OH-

649
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. c. BrO-

520
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. d. C2H4

795
views